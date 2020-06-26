731 Fillmore St Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities bocce court on-site laundry parking garage

Comfortable stylish 2br apartment with open floor plan and eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space! Has central air. Two off-street parking spots included free. Free garage included. Well-maintained building. Lawn and snow service provided. Free laundry in basement. Beautiful location across the street from Beltrami Park with soccer, bocce ball, and movies in the park! Close to spy house coffee, bauhaus brewery, 35w, and shops at the Quarry.



I will be showing this apartment to all interested parties on Saturday June 22 2019 from 11AM-5PM.

The address is 731 Fillmore Street. You can just show up, text me when you're out front.



*One bedroom is significantly smaller than the other, 75 sq ft vs 120 sq ft.

*Tenant pays all utilities. Gas $10-50/mo Electric $25-80/mo Water+Trash $70/mo

*Applicants must have excellent credit, excellent rental history, and proof of sufficient income.

*No pets allowed, non-negotiable

*Non-smoking apartment

*One-year lease beginning August 1

*This is an upstairs unit of a duplex. The downstairs people are awesome and cool.

*Application fee is $45 per person, occupancy limit 3 people

*This apartment has central A/C, 3 closets, tub/shower, and kitchen island. There is no dishwasher.

*1.5 car detached garage for your exclusive use- not shared! Secure. You also get the back driveway to yourself.

*Shared backyard space with cute deck

*Sorry, no Section 8

*Shared basement with storage space

*Laundry includes free washer and dryer in basement and a clothesline in the backyard. Please call, text, or email me if you have any other questions about this apartment!