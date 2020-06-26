All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 27 2019 at 7:13 AM

731 Fillmore St Ne

731 Fillmore Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

731 Fillmore Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Beltrami

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
bocce court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bocce court
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Comfortable stylish 2br apartment with open floor plan and eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space! Has central air. Two off-street parking spots included free. Free garage included. Well-maintained building. Lawn and snow service provided. Free laundry in basement. Beautiful location across the street from Beltrami Park with soccer, bocce ball, and movies in the park! Close to spy house coffee, bauhaus brewery, 35w, and shops at the Quarry.

Here is ALL the info!

I will be showing this apartment to all interested parties on Saturday June 22 2019 from 11AM-5PM.
The address is 731 Fillmore Street. You can just show up, text me when you're out front.

*One bedroom is significantly smaller than the other, 75 sq ft vs 120 sq ft.
*Tenant pays all utilities. Gas $10-50/mo Electric $25-80/mo Water+Trash $70/mo
*Applicants must have excellent credit, excellent rental history, and proof of sufficient income.
*No pets allowed, non-negotiable
*Non-smoking apartment
*One-year lease beginning August 1
*This is an upstairs unit of a duplex. The downstairs people are awesome and cool.
*Application fee is $45 per person, occupancy limit 3 people
*This apartment has central A/C, 3 closets, tub/shower, and kitchen island. There is no dishwasher.
*1.5 car detached garage for your exclusive use- not shared! Secure. You also get the back driveway to yourself.
*Shared backyard space with cute deck
*Sorry, no Section 8
*Shared basement with storage space
*Laundry includes free washer and dryer in basement and a clothesline in the backyard. Please call, text, or email me if you have any other questions about this apartment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 Fillmore St Ne have any available units?
731 Fillmore St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 731 Fillmore St Ne have?
Some of 731 Fillmore St Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 Fillmore St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
731 Fillmore St Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 Fillmore St Ne pet-friendly?
No, 731 Fillmore St Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 731 Fillmore St Ne offer parking?
Yes, 731 Fillmore St Ne offers parking.
Does 731 Fillmore St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 731 Fillmore St Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 Fillmore St Ne have a pool?
No, 731 Fillmore St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 731 Fillmore St Ne have accessible units?
No, 731 Fillmore St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 731 Fillmore St Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 Fillmore St Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
