730 N 4th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel gym air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage internet access

Located in the heart of the North Loop, this spacious end unit 730 Lofts 1BR, 1BA is one of the best values in the neighborhood. With great privacy, this unit features polished concrete floors, concrete columns and ceilings, exposed ductwork, stainless steel appliances, north and eastern exposure, large balcony facing towards Washington Ave, large bedroom with ample closet space. Included in rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, storage unit, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, a/c, basic cable, internet. 730 Lofts features onsite property management, secure access, rooftop patio, party room, fitness center.