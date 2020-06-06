All apartments in Minneapolis
Location

730 North 4th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
North Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Located in the heart of the North Loop, this spacious end unit 730 Lofts 1BR, 1BA is one of the best values in the neighborhood. With great privacy, this unit features polished concrete floors, concrete columns and ceilings, exposed ductwork, stainless steel appliances, north and eastern exposure, large balcony facing towards Washington Ave, large bedroom with ample closet space. Included in rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, storage unit, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, a/c, basic cable, internet. 730 Lofts features onsite property management, secure access, rooftop patio, party room, fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 N 4th Street have any available units?
730 N 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 N 4th Street have?
Some of 730 N 4th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 N 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
730 N 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 N 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 730 N 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 730 N 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 730 N 4th Street does offer parking.
Does 730 N 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 N 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 N 4th Street have a pool?
No, 730 N 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 730 N 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 730 N 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 730 N 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 N 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
