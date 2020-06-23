All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

730 N 4th Street

730 4th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

730 4th Street North, Minneapolis, MN 55401
North Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Enjoy spacious modern loft living in the heart of the North Loop along with downtown exposure from this 8th floor 730 Lofts 1BR, 1BA. Features include polished concrete floors, concrete pillars and ceiling, modern upgraded kitchen with stainless/gas range/granite counters, large bedroom with double closets, 60sf balcony, and more. 730 Lofts features great amenities including onsite property management, indoor heated parking, bike storage, storage units, rooftop patio, community room, and gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 N 4th Street have any available units?
730 N 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 N 4th Street have?
Some of 730 N 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 N 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
730 N 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 N 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 730 N 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 730 N 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 730 N 4th Street does offer parking.
Does 730 N 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 N 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 N 4th Street have a pool?
No, 730 N 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 730 N 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 730 N 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 730 N 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 N 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
