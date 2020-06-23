730 N 4th Street

Amenities
Enjoy spacious modern loft living in the heart of the North Loop along with downtown exposure from this 8th floor 730 Lofts 1BR, 1BA. Features include polished concrete floors, concrete pillars and ceiling, modern upgraded kitchen with stainless/gas range/granite counters, large bedroom with double closets, 60sf balcony, and more. 730 Lofts features great amenities including onsite property management, indoor heated parking, bike storage, storage units, rooftop patio, community room, and gym.