All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 728 6th St. SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
728 6th St. SE
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

728 6th St. SE

728 Southeast 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Marcy - Holmes
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

728 Southeast 6th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Marcy - Holmes

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
728 6th St. SE Available 09/01/20 Awesome & HUGE, 5 bedroom + 2 offices/guest bedrooms, 2 bathrooms! Avail. 9/1/20 - This is a huge house close to Dinky Town and the U of M. You will enjoy:

-5 bedrooms + 2 offices/guest bedrooms
-2 bathrooms
-Dishwasher
-Washer/Dryer
-Garage & Parking
-Hardwood floors
-Pet Friendly ($50/mo. Pet Rent)
-Off-street parking (4+ spots)
-AND MUCH MORE!!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).

**Renter's insurance is required.

For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)

(RLNE3775609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 6th St. SE have any available units?
728 6th St. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 728 6th St. SE have?
Some of 728 6th St. SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 6th St. SE currently offering any rent specials?
728 6th St. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 6th St. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 728 6th St. SE is pet friendly.
Does 728 6th St. SE offer parking?
Yes, 728 6th St. SE offers parking.
Does 728 6th St. SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 728 6th St. SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 6th St. SE have a pool?
No, 728 6th St. SE does not have a pool.
Does 728 6th St. SE have accessible units?
No, 728 6th St. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 728 6th St. SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 728 6th St. SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Churchill
111 Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
SoPHI
811 E Lake Street E
Minneapolis, MN 55407
Lowa46
4621 Snelling Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
N&E
1301 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Miles Uptown
2837 Dupont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University