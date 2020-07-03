Amenities
728 6th St. SE Available 09/01/20 Awesome & HUGE, 5 bedroom + 2 offices/guest bedrooms, 2 bathrooms! Avail. 9/1/20 - This is a huge house close to Dinky Town and the U of M. You will enjoy:
-5 bedrooms + 2 offices/guest bedrooms
-2 bathrooms
-Dishwasher
-Washer/Dryer
-Garage & Parking
-Hardwood floors
-Pet Friendly ($50/mo. Pet Rent)
-Off-street parking (4+ spots)
-AND MUCH MORE!!
Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).
**Renter's insurance is required.
For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)
(RLNE3775609)