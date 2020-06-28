All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated September 23 2019 at 9:15 PM

714 19th Ave. NE

714 Northeast 19th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

714 Northeast 19th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Logan Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with space for a den/office. This property also features hardwood floors, a 3 season porch, central air, off-street parking, separate living and dining areas, laundry, a storage shed, and a deck off the back. Both bedrooms are located on the upper level. Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ZEpS0z6Xk8Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only. Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 today with any qestions or to schedule a showing!!Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 19th Ave. NE have any available units?
714 19th Ave. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 19th Ave. NE have?
Some of 714 19th Ave. NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 19th Ave. NE currently offering any rent specials?
714 19th Ave. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 19th Ave. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 714 19th Ave. NE is pet friendly.
Does 714 19th Ave. NE offer parking?
Yes, 714 19th Ave. NE offers parking.
Does 714 19th Ave. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 19th Ave. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 19th Ave. NE have a pool?
No, 714 19th Ave. NE does not have a pool.
Does 714 19th Ave. NE have accessible units?
No, 714 19th Ave. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 714 19th Ave. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 19th Ave. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
