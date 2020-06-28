714 19th Ave. NE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils

Wonderful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with space for a den/office. This property also features hardwood floors, a 3 season porch, central air, off-street parking, separate living and dining areas, laundry, a storage shed, and a deck off the back. Both bedrooms are located on the upper level. Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ZEpS0z6Xk8Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only. Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 today with any qestions or to schedule a showing!!Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.