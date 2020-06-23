All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:23 AM

710 N 4th Street

710 North 4th Street · (612) 254-0149
Location

710 North 4th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
North Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Enjoy modern industrial style loft living in the heart of the North Loop in this affordably priced 720 Lofts unit, located just steps from Washington Ave, Target Field and Light Rail Station and more! Unit features include open loft style floor plan, wood flooring throughout, concrete ceilings, gas range, custom closet organizers installed, balcony, floor to ceiling windows, in-unit washer/dryer, and window treatments installed. Included in rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, water/sewer/trash, basic cable, internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 N 4th Street have any available units?
710 N 4th Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 N 4th Street have?
Some of 710 N 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 N 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
710 N 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 N 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 710 N 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 710 N 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 710 N 4th Street offers parking.
Does 710 N 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 N 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 N 4th Street have a pool?
No, 710 N 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 710 N 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 710 N 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 710 N 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 N 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
