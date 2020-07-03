Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 705 Jackson Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
705 Jackson Street NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
705 Jackson Street NE
705 Jackson Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
705 Jackson Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
St. Anthony East
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apartments
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 705 Jackson Street NE have any available units?
705 Jackson Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 705 Jackson Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
705 Jackson Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Jackson Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 Jackson Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 705 Jackson Street NE offer parking?
No, 705 Jackson Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 705 Jackson Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 705 Jackson Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Jackson Street NE have a pool?
No, 705 Jackson Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 705 Jackson Street NE have accessible units?
No, 705 Jackson Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Jackson Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Jackson Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Jackson Street NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 705 Jackson Street NE has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Variant
315 N 7th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The M. on Hennepin
10 2nd St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Laurel Village
1254 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
410 Apartments
410 6th Street Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Westwood Apartments
3708, 3720, 3620 W 32nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Similar Pages
Minneapolis 1 Bedrooms
Minneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with Parking
Minneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Whittier
Loring Park
Marcy Holmes
Warehouse District
Downtown West
Uptown
Elliot Park
Carag
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Minneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central University
Dunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University