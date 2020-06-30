All apartments in Minneapolis
704 37th Ave NE
704 37th Ave NE

704 Northeast 37th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

704 Northeast 37th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55421
Columbia Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bed and 1 1/2 bath SFH located in Mpls is available now!! Home features 1300 sq ft with nonconforming bed, 2 car garage, laundry and A/C!! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1595) (Security Deposit: $1595) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. This property is NOT set up for section 8. This is a self showing property, go to the property, enter code to gain access at your convenience. To get more information about this property go to https://showmojo.com/chadcramble7/gallery. TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 37th Ave NE have any available units?
704 37th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 704 37th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
704 37th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 37th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 704 37th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 704 37th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 704 37th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 704 37th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 37th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 37th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 704 37th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 704 37th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 704 37th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 704 37th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 37th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 37th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 704 37th Ave NE has units with air conditioning.

