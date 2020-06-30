704 37th Ave NE

Amenities

This 3 bed and 1 1/2 bath SFH located in Mpls is available now!! Home features 1300 sq ft with nonconforming bed, 2 car garage, laundry and A/C!! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1595) (Security Deposit: $1595) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. This property is NOT set up for section 8. This is a self showing property, go to the property, enter code to gain access at your convenience. To get more information about this property go to https://showmojo.com/chadcramble7/gallery. TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.