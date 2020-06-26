All apartments in Minneapolis
702 N 1st Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

702 N 1st Street

702 North 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

702 North 1st Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
garage
internet access
Welcome to historic Itasca Lofts - the 1st loft conversion in the North Loop! Flooded with light & history, this 1BR, 1BA loft showcases warm hardwood floors, exposed wood beams, and original brick and woodwork, stainless steel appliances, gas range, side by side full size w/d, lots of in-unit storage. Itasca Lofts amenities include professional onsite management/caretaker, secure access, large private courtyard/greenspace overlooking West River Parkway, 1st floor coffee shop, Acme Comedy Club and more! Included rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, a/c, basic cable, internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 N 1st Street have any available units?
702 N 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 N 1st Street have?
Some of 702 N 1st Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 N 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
702 N 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 N 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 702 N 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 702 N 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 702 N 1st Street offers parking.
Does 702 N 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 N 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 N 1st Street have a pool?
No, 702 N 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 702 N 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 702 N 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 702 N 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 N 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
