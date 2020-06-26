702 N 1st Street

Amenities
Welcome to historic Itasca Lofts - the 1st loft conversion in the North Loop! Flooded with light & history, this 1BR, 1BA loft showcases warm hardwood floors, exposed wood beams, and original brick and woodwork, stainless steel appliances, gas range, side by side full size w/d, lots of in-unit storage. Itasca Lofts amenities include professional onsite management/caretaker, secure access, large private courtyard/greenspace overlooking West River Parkway, 1st floor coffee shop, Acme Comedy Club and more! Included rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, a/c, basic cable, internet.