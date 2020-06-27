All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated August 15 2019 at 5:02 PM

657 17th Avenue Northeast - 4

657 17th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

657 17th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Logan Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This unit is in the heart of NE nearby local favorite spots such as Tattersall Distilling, Indeed Taproom, Mayslacks and many more. Floors have been recently sanded and fresh paint everywhere. This unit is on the upper floor. One window box A/C unit included. In-unit laundry. Available now for move-in!

Landlord pays water, sewer and trash utilities. Tenants responsible for gas and electric utilities.

Security deposit of $1,350 and first month's rent due before move-in.

Contact Jack at 612-799-0068 or jack@oneshot.management to set up a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 657 17th Avenue Northeast - 4 have any available units?
657 17th Avenue Northeast - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 657 17th Avenue Northeast - 4 have?
Some of 657 17th Avenue Northeast - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 657 17th Avenue Northeast - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
657 17th Avenue Northeast - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 17th Avenue Northeast - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 657 17th Avenue Northeast - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 657 17th Avenue Northeast - 4 offer parking?
No, 657 17th Avenue Northeast - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 657 17th Avenue Northeast - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 657 17th Avenue Northeast - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 17th Avenue Northeast - 4 have a pool?
No, 657 17th Avenue Northeast - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 657 17th Avenue Northeast - 4 have accessible units?
No, 657 17th Avenue Northeast - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 657 17th Avenue Northeast - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 657 17th Avenue Northeast - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
