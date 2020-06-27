657 17th Avenue Northeast - 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

This unit is in the heart of NE nearby local favorite spots such as Tattersall Distilling, Indeed Taproom, Mayslacks and many more. Floors have been recently sanded and fresh paint everywhere. This unit is on the upper floor. One window box A/C unit included. In-unit laundry. Available now for move-in!



Landlord pays water, sewer and trash utilities. Tenants responsible for gas and electric utilities.



Security deposit of $1,350 and first month's rent due before move-in.



Contact Jack at 612-799-0068 or jack@oneshot.management to set up a showing today!