655 17th Avenue Northeast - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Available May 1st for move-in.



This 2 bed/1 bath second-floor unit is in the heart of NE nearby local favorite spots such as Tattersall Distilling, Indeed Taproom, Mayslacks and many more. This apartment is full of classic charm and even includes a built-in wine fridge. In-unit laundry is free of charge.



Landlord pays water, sewer and trash utilities. Tenants responsible for gas and electric utilities.



Security deposit of $1,350 and first month's rent due before move-in.



Pets ok for $50/month pet fee. No additional pet deposit.



In-person showings are only permitted after submitting a rental application in respect of the shelter in place order. The application fee is $30 for credit, background, and eviction screening.



Check out the 3D Virtual Tour:



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Z2D7dGKyghX



Contact Jack at 612-499-1294 or jack@oneshot.management with any questions or to submit an application.