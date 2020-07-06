All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 655 17th Avenue Northeast - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
655 17th Avenue Northeast - 2
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:09 PM

655 17th Avenue Northeast - 2

655 17th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

655 17th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Logan Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Available May 1st for move-in.

This 2 bed/1 bath second-floor unit is in the heart of NE nearby local favorite spots such as Tattersall Distilling, Indeed Taproom, Mayslacks and many more. This apartment is full of classic charm and even includes a built-in wine fridge. In-unit laundry is free of charge.

Landlord pays water, sewer and trash utilities. Tenants responsible for gas and electric utilities.

Security deposit of $1,350 and first month's rent due before move-in.

Pets ok for $50/month pet fee. No additional pet deposit.

In-person showings are only permitted after submitting a rental application in respect of the shelter in place order. The application fee is $30 for credit, background, and eviction screening.

Check out the 3D Virtual Tour:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Z2D7dGKyghX

Contact Jack at 612-499-1294 or jack@oneshot.management with any questions or to submit an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 17th Avenue Northeast - 2 have any available units?
655 17th Avenue Northeast - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 655 17th Avenue Northeast - 2 have?
Some of 655 17th Avenue Northeast - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 17th Avenue Northeast - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
655 17th Avenue Northeast - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 17th Avenue Northeast - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 655 17th Avenue Northeast - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 655 17th Avenue Northeast - 2 offer parking?
No, 655 17th Avenue Northeast - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 655 17th Avenue Northeast - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 655 17th Avenue Northeast - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 17th Avenue Northeast - 2 have a pool?
No, 655 17th Avenue Northeast - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 655 17th Avenue Northeast - 2 have accessible units?
No, 655 17th Avenue Northeast - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 655 17th Avenue Northeast - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 655 17th Avenue Northeast - 2 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Cedars 94
2220 E Franklin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
HQ Apartments
816 Portland Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Miles Uptown
2837 Dupont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University