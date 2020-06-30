Rent Calculator
All apartments in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
638 Ontario St SE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM
638 Ontario St SE
638 Southeast Ontario Street
No Longer Available
Location
638 Southeast Ontario Street, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Prospect Park
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
638 Ontario St SE #1AND2 Available 08/30/20 8 bedroom -
(RLNE5620037)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 638 Ontario St SE have any available units?
638 Ontario St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 638 Ontario St SE currently offering any rent specials?
638 Ontario St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 Ontario St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 638 Ontario St SE is pet friendly.
Does 638 Ontario St SE offer parking?
No, 638 Ontario St SE does not offer parking.
Does 638 Ontario St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 Ontario St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 Ontario St SE have a pool?
No, 638 Ontario St SE does not have a pool.
Does 638 Ontario St SE have accessible units?
No, 638 Ontario St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 638 Ontario St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 638 Ontario St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 638 Ontario St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 638 Ontario St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
