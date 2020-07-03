All apartments in Minneapolis
618 8th St SE
618 8th St SE

618 8th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

618 8th Street Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Marcy - Holmes

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious five-bedroom duplex Near U of M! - Live with all your friends! We have a freshly painted five-bedroom duplex available Sept 2019 in a charming Marcy Holmes house! New appliances too!

Located close to the University of Minnesotas East Bank campus, and all of the dining, entertainment and shopping you'll need!

Just across I-35W with easy access to Hennepin Ave, Central Ave, University Ave, Broadway St NE, 35W, public transportation, and bike paths. Easily get where you need to go!

Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis (Dogs under 40 pounds, some breed restrictions).

Rental Requirements:

Sorry, this home does not participate in subsidy housing
No evictions
No felonies
Good rental history

Visit www.twincitieshomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 8th St SE have any available units?
618 8th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 618 8th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
618 8th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 8th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 8th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 618 8th St SE offer parking?
No, 618 8th St SE does not offer parking.
Does 618 8th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 8th St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 8th St SE have a pool?
No, 618 8th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 618 8th St SE have accessible units?
No, 618 8th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 618 8th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 8th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 618 8th St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 8th St SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
