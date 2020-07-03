618 8th St SE

Amenities

Spacious five-bedroom duplex Near U of M! - Live with all your friends! We have a freshly painted five-bedroom duplex available Sept 2019 in a charming Marcy Holmes house! New appliances too!



Located close to the University of Minnesotas East Bank campus, and all of the dining, entertainment and shopping you'll need!



Just across I-35W with easy access to Hennepin Ave, Central Ave, University Ave, Broadway St NE, 35W, public transportation, and bike paths. Easily get where you need to go!



Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis (Dogs under 40 pounds, some breed restrictions).



Rental Requirements:



Sorry, this home does not participate in subsidy housing

No evictions

No felonies

Good rental history



Visit www.twincitieshomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 to schedule a tour.