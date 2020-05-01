All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6113 Nicollet Ave South

6113 Nicollet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6113 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Windom

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/da5dec50f6 ----
Newly Renovated 3 Bed 1 Bath Side by Side Duplex in the Windom neighborhood available for Immediate Move In!!

This property features 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom, offering nearly 1500 square feet of living space. The entire space has been newly renovated, the kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Dyed Concrete Countertops and Maple Cabinets.

The main level of the home features 2 of the 3 bedrooms, hardwood floors, and a lot of natural light. The kitchen and living area are combined to provide an open floor plan. The upper level of the property hosts the Master Bedroom and and office / den area.

Special Features;

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Dyed Concrete Countertops

- In unit washer and dryer

- Hardwood Floors

- Attached 1 Car Garage

- Freshly renovated throughout the unit.

- Easy access to 35W and HWY 62.

- Just blocks from Cub Foods, Wild Mind Artisan Ales and Tailgate Sports Cafe

- 5 Minutes from Southdale Shopping Center.

- Easy access to Metro Transit Bus lines.

- Additional off street parking in the rear of the home.

- Close vicinity to a number of City parks, a short walk to Nicollet Park and a short drive to Veterans Park!

Lease Terms;

1. 12 Month or longer lease

2. Tenant paid utilities, natural gas, electricity, garbage and recycling, cable, internet & phone. Tenants responsible for lawn care and snow removal with tenant provided tools.

3. $50 application fee per person 18 years of age and older.

4. Pets are conditional under owner approval. (Non refundable pet deposit required, see agent for details).

5. Confirm property availability and lease terms property to applying.

6. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes Tenants and prospective Tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.

8. Tenants are required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for details.

9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications and is to be paid along with the associated move in funds.

10. This property is NOT voucher approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6113 Nicollet Ave South have any available units?
6113 Nicollet Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6113 Nicollet Ave South have?
Some of 6113 Nicollet Ave South's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6113 Nicollet Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
6113 Nicollet Ave South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6113 Nicollet Ave South pet-friendly?
Yes, 6113 Nicollet Ave South is pet friendly.
Does 6113 Nicollet Ave South offer parking?
Yes, 6113 Nicollet Ave South does offer parking.
Does 6113 Nicollet Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6113 Nicollet Ave South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6113 Nicollet Ave South have a pool?
No, 6113 Nicollet Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 6113 Nicollet Ave South have accessible units?
No, 6113 Nicollet Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 6113 Nicollet Ave South have units with dishwashers?
No, 6113 Nicollet Ave South does not have units with dishwashers.
