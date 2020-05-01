6113 Nicollet Ave South

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/da5dec50f6 ----

Newly Renovated 3 Bed 1 Bath Side by Side Duplex in the Windom neighborhood available for Immediate Move In!!



This property features 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom, offering nearly 1500 square feet of living space. The entire space has been newly renovated, the kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Dyed Concrete Countertops and Maple Cabinets.



The main level of the home features 2 of the 3 bedrooms, hardwood floors, and a lot of natural light. The kitchen and living area are combined to provide an open floor plan. The upper level of the property hosts the Master Bedroom and and office / den area.



Special Features;



- Stainless Steel Appliances



- Dyed Concrete Countertops



- In unit washer and dryer



- Hardwood Floors



- Attached 1 Car Garage



- Freshly renovated throughout the unit.



- Easy access to 35W and HWY 62.



- Just blocks from Cub Foods, Wild Mind Artisan Ales and Tailgate Sports Cafe



- 5 Minutes from Southdale Shopping Center.



- Easy access to Metro Transit Bus lines.



- Additional off street parking in the rear of the home.



- Close vicinity to a number of City parks, a short walk to Nicollet Park and a short drive to Veterans Park!



Lease Terms;



1. 12 Month or longer lease



2. Tenant paid utilities, natural gas, electricity, garbage and recycling, cable, internet & phone. Tenants responsible for lawn care and snow removal with tenant provided tools.



3. $50 application fee per person 18 years of age and older.



4. Pets are conditional under owner approval. (Non refundable pet deposit required, see agent for details).



5. Confirm property availability and lease terms property to applying.



6. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes Tenants and prospective Tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.



8. Tenants are required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for details.



9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications and is to be paid along with the associated move in funds.



10. This property is NOT voucher approved.