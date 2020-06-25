All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 9 2019 at 7:11 PM

6109 Nicollet Avenue

6109 Nicollet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6109 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Windom

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex unit with wonderfully remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and tile flooring. Unfinished basement for extra storage, central air, and in unit laundry! Includes a 1 car detached garage to store your car!

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,245, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,245, Available 6/5/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6109 Nicollet Avenue have any available units?
6109 Nicollet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6109 Nicollet Avenue have?
Some of 6109 Nicollet Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6109 Nicollet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6109 Nicollet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6109 Nicollet Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6109 Nicollet Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6109 Nicollet Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6109 Nicollet Avenue offers parking.
Does 6109 Nicollet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6109 Nicollet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6109 Nicollet Avenue have a pool?
No, 6109 Nicollet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6109 Nicollet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6109 Nicollet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6109 Nicollet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6109 Nicollet Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
