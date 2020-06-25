6109 Nicollet Avenue

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning extra storage

Great 2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex unit with wonderfully remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and tile flooring. Unfinished basement for extra storage, central air, and in unit laundry! Includes a 1 car detached garage to store your car!



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,245, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,245, Available 6/5/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.