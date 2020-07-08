All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 5943 Fremont Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
5943 Fremont Avenue S
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:44 PM

5943 Fremont Avenue S

5943 Fremont Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5943 Fremont Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Kenny

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Unique Duplex available for a June 1st move in date. This side-by-side unit has a 1-car garage located below the unit. 2 Bedrooms on main floor and one in lower level. 2 good size bathrooms. It is the south facing unit and gets an excellent amount of sunlight. It is one of the only Duplexes in this desired Kenny neighborhood. The unit includes central air. Washer and dryer in mud room off the garage. Owner includes lawn care, garbage, water and snow removal. This home is close to trails, Grass Lake, and Kenny School. Great family neighborhood!! $55 application fee per adult. One time $150 Administrative fee for approved application. Pets accepted, deposit based on application. Nearby Areas: Fulton, Edina, Richfield, Airport

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5943 Fremont Avenue S have any available units?
5943 Fremont Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5943 Fremont Avenue S have?
Some of 5943 Fremont Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5943 Fremont Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
5943 Fremont Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5943 Fremont Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5943 Fremont Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 5943 Fremont Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 5943 Fremont Avenue S offers parking.
Does 5943 Fremont Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5943 Fremont Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5943 Fremont Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 5943 Fremont Avenue S has a pool.
Does 5943 Fremont Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 5943 Fremont Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 5943 Fremont Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5943 Fremont Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Red 20 Apartments
20 6th St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Cedars 94
2220 E Franklin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Chroma
113 E 26th St
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
412 Lofts
406 12th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Oliver & Wendell
600 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University