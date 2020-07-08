5943 Fremont Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Unique Duplex available for a June 1st move in date. This side-by-side unit has a 1-car garage located below the unit. 2 Bedrooms on main floor and one in lower level. 2 good size bathrooms. It is the south facing unit and gets an excellent amount of sunlight. It is one of the only Duplexes in this desired Kenny neighborhood. The unit includes central air. Washer and dryer in mud room off the garage. Owner includes lawn care, garbage, water and snow removal. This home is close to trails, Grass Lake, and Kenny School. Great family neighborhood!! $55 application fee per adult. One time $150 Administrative fee for approved application. Pets accepted, deposit based on application. Nearby Areas: Fulton, Edina, Richfield, Airport