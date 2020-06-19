All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 5745 Washburn Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
5745 Washburn Avenue South
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:39 AM

5745 Washburn Avenue South

5745 Washburn Avenue South · (952) 260-8889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5745 Washburn Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Armatage

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1623 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
3 bedroom rental home with a bedroom on each level. Updated Kitchen with newer appliances, Hardwood Floors, backyard deck with private yard, 2 car detached garage off the ally. Occupied rental home until May 1st. No showings allowed in occupied rental homes until vacant due to the Corona Virus. Available for a 12 month lease May 14th.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5745 Washburn Avenue South have any available units?
5745 Washburn Avenue South has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5745 Washburn Avenue South have?
Some of 5745 Washburn Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5745 Washburn Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
5745 Washburn Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5745 Washburn Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 5745 Washburn Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 5745 Washburn Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 5745 Washburn Avenue South does offer parking.
Does 5745 Washburn Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5745 Washburn Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5745 Washburn Avenue South have a pool?
No, 5745 Washburn Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 5745 Washburn Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 5745 Washburn Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 5745 Washburn Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5745 Washburn Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5745 Washburn Avenue South?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
SoPHI
811 E Lake Street E
Minneapolis, MN 55407
Abbott Apartments
110 E 18th St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Oaks Hiawatha Station
4540 Snelling Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Velo
115 N 2nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
N&E
1301 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity