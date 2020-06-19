All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 5745 Bossen Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
5745 Bossen Terrace
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:22 PM

5745 Bossen Terrace

5745 Bossen Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5745 Bossen Terrace, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Wenonah

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8d7b2af037 ----
Cute apartment conveniently located next to Bossen Field Park. Top floor apartment features a large bedroom with a spacious closet, includes off street parking, and in unit laundry. Easy access to highway just a few blocks away, get anywhere in the twin cities fast!

Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening.

No Section 8 or smoking.

Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5745 Bossen Terrace have any available units?
5745 Bossen Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 5745 Bossen Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5745 Bossen Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5745 Bossen Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 5745 Bossen Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 5745 Bossen Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 5745 Bossen Terrace offers parking.
Does 5745 Bossen Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5745 Bossen Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5745 Bossen Terrace have a pool?
No, 5745 Bossen Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5745 Bossen Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5745 Bossen Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5745 Bossen Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 5745 Bossen Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5745 Bossen Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 5745 Bossen Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Southsider Apartments
3029 22nd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55407
Blue
2922 Aldrich Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Pillsbury Estates
2508 Pillsbury Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Rose Apartments
1928 Portland Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University