Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
5725 Xerxes Ave S
Last updated October 2 2019 at 5:10 AM
5725 Xerxes Ave S
5725 Xerxes Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
5725 Xerxes Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Armatage
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5725 Xerxes Ave S have any available units?
5725 Xerxes Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5725 Xerxes Ave S have?
Some of 5725 Xerxes Ave S's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 5725 Xerxes Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
5725 Xerxes Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5725 Xerxes Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 5725 Xerxes Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 5725 Xerxes Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 5725 Xerxes Ave S offers parking.
Does 5725 Xerxes Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5725 Xerxes Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5725 Xerxes Ave S have a pool?
No, 5725 Xerxes Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 5725 Xerxes Ave S have accessible units?
No, 5725 Xerxes Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 5725 Xerxes Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5725 Xerxes Ave S has units with dishwashers.
