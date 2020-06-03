All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated October 2 2019 at 5:10 AM

5725 Xerxes Ave S

5725 Xerxes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5725 Xerxes Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Armatage

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5725 Xerxes Ave S have any available units?
5725 Xerxes Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5725 Xerxes Ave S have?
Some of 5725 Xerxes Ave S's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5725 Xerxes Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
5725 Xerxes Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5725 Xerxes Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 5725 Xerxes Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 5725 Xerxes Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 5725 Xerxes Ave S offers parking.
Does 5725 Xerxes Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5725 Xerxes Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5725 Xerxes Ave S have a pool?
No, 5725 Xerxes Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 5725 Xerxes Ave S have accessible units?
No, 5725 Xerxes Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 5725 Xerxes Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5725 Xerxes Ave S has units with dishwashers.
