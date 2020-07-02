5705-5707 Lyndale Ave S - 3

Amenities
Charming and spacious one bedroom apartment in SW Minneapolis - walking distance of Minnehaha Creek, restaurants, Kowalski's grocery store, coffee shops, retail shops, parks, and much more. Its superb location also provides easy access to freeways, major bus lines, and is minutes from the lakes, Downtown, Southdale, and Uptown.
The unit features hardwood floors, open floor plan, bright and sunny spaces, coved ceilings, natural woodwork, off street parking and on site laundry!
Applicant must have viewed the property
It is recommended to carry renters insurance
Min. credit score=680
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month
Owner pays: Heat, cold water, trash + snow/lawn care
Tenant pays: Cooking gas, hot water, electric, phone, cable
No pets allowed
Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:
https://showmojo.com/l/5cdc767061
