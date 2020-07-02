5705-5707 Lyndale Ave S - 3

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking coffee bar

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking

Charming and spacious one bedroom apartment in SW Minneapolis - walking distance of Minnehaha Creek, restaurants, Kowalski's grocery store, coffee shops, retail shops, parks, and much more. Its superb location also provides easy access to freeways, major bus lines, and is minutes from the lakes, Downtown, Southdale, and Uptown.



The unit features hardwood floors, open floor plan, bright and sunny spaces, coved ceilings, natural woodwork, off street parking and on site laundry!



Applicant must have viewed the property

It is recommended to carry renters insurance

Min. credit score=680

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable

Rent is due on the 1st of the month

Owner pays: Heat, cold water, trash + snow/lawn care

Tenant pays: Cooking gas, hot water, electric, phone, cable

No pets allowed



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/5cdc767061

Superb location near freeway, bus lines and walking distance to Minnehaha Creek, restaurants, Kowalski's Groceries, coffee, parks and more!