All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 5705-5707 Lyndale Ave S - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
5705-5707 Lyndale Ave S - 3
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:06 PM

5705-5707 Lyndale Ave S - 3

5705 Lyndale Ave S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5705 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Windom

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
Charming and spacious one bedroom apartment in SW Minneapolis - walking distance of Minnehaha Creek, restaurants, Kowalski's grocery store, coffee shops, retail shops, parks, and much more. Its superb location also provides easy access to freeways, major bus lines, and is minutes from the lakes, Downtown, Southdale, and Uptown.

The unit features hardwood floors, open floor plan, bright and sunny spaces, coved ceilings, natural woodwork, off street parking and on site laundry!

Applicant must have viewed the property
It is recommended to carry renters insurance
Min. credit score=680
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month
Owner pays: Heat, cold water, trash + snow/lawn care
Tenant pays: Cooking gas, hot water, electric, phone, cable
No pets allowed

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/5cdc767061
Superb location near freeway, bus lines and walking distance to Minnehaha Creek, restaurants, Kowalski's Groceries, coffee, parks and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5705-5707 Lyndale Ave S - 3 have any available units?
5705-5707 Lyndale Ave S - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5705-5707 Lyndale Ave S - 3 have?
Some of 5705-5707 Lyndale Ave S - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5705-5707 Lyndale Ave S - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
5705-5707 Lyndale Ave S - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5705-5707 Lyndale Ave S - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 5705-5707 Lyndale Ave S - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 5705-5707 Lyndale Ave S - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 5705-5707 Lyndale Ave S - 3 offers parking.
Does 5705-5707 Lyndale Ave S - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5705-5707 Lyndale Ave S - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5705-5707 Lyndale Ave S - 3 have a pool?
No, 5705-5707 Lyndale Ave S - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 5705-5707 Lyndale Ave S - 3 have accessible units?
No, 5705-5707 Lyndale Ave S - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5705-5707 Lyndale Ave S - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5705-5707 Lyndale Ave S - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Point
4300 Highway 7
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Red 20 Apartments
20 6th St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
HQ Apartments
816 Portland Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55404
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
KMS Calhoun Apartments
2893 Knox Ave. S.
Minneapolis, MN 55408
N&E
1301 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Edition
511 South 4th St
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University