5637 Colfax Avenue S

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 gym parking pool garage

Available May 25th! This spacious home has hardwood floors, formal dining room with sunroom, 2 bedrooms on the main floor, updated bath with marble tiles and plenty of light. The upper level has 3 closets a full bathroom and plenty of space, vaulted ceilings with beautiful structural beams and ceiling fan. Fully finished basement has 1 bedroom, large family, decorative sliding barn doors, front loader washer and dryer, utility sink. 2 car detached garage. Private and spacious fully fenced backyard for outdoor enjoyment. Just blocks away from everything 54th & Lyndale has to offer. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. This property is not approved for section 8. ($150 admin fee $7 P&R fee) (Rent: $2,495 Security Deposit: $2,495.00) (PETS: Small- Med Dog/Cat considered with additional pet deposit. Book all showings online copy and paste: https://showmojo.com/2020/gallery