5637 Colfax Avenue S
5637 Colfax Avenue S

5637 Colfax Avenue South · (952) 470-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5637 Colfax Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Kenny

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
Available May 25th! This spacious home has hardwood floors, formal dining room with sunroom, 2 bedrooms on the main floor, updated bath with marble tiles and plenty of light. The upper level has 3 closets a full bathroom and plenty of space, vaulted ceilings with beautiful structural beams and ceiling fan. Fully finished basement has 1 bedroom, large family, decorative sliding barn doors, front loader washer and dryer, utility sink. 2 car detached garage. Private and spacious fully fenced backyard for outdoor enjoyment. Just blocks away from everything 54th & Lyndale has to offer. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. This property is not approved for section 8. ($150 admin fee $7 P&R fee) (Rent: $2,495 Security Deposit: $2,495.00) (PETS: Small- Med Dog/Cat considered with additional pet deposit. Book all showings online copy and paste: https://showmojo.com/2020/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5637 Colfax Avenue S have any available units?
5637 Colfax Avenue S has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5637 Colfax Avenue S have?
Some of 5637 Colfax Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5637 Colfax Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
5637 Colfax Avenue S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5637 Colfax Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5637 Colfax Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 5637 Colfax Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 5637 Colfax Avenue S does offer parking.
Does 5637 Colfax Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5637 Colfax Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5637 Colfax Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 5637 Colfax Avenue S has a pool.
Does 5637 Colfax Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 5637 Colfax Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 5637 Colfax Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5637 Colfax Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
