5610 28th Ave S - 2
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:55 PM
5610 28th Ave S - 2
5610 28th Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Location
5610 28th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Wenonah
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath home with off street parking and laundry on site. It is near Lake Nokomis' beach and Bossen Park with nearby coffee shops and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5610 28th Ave S - 2 have any available units?
5610 28th Ave S - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5610 28th Ave S - 2 have?
Some of 5610 28th Ave S - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5610 28th Ave S - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5610 28th Ave S - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5610 28th Ave S - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5610 28th Ave S - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 5610 28th Ave S - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 5610 28th Ave S - 2 offers parking.
Does 5610 28th Ave S - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5610 28th Ave S - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5610 28th Ave S - 2 have a pool?
No, 5610 28th Ave S - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5610 28th Ave S - 2 have accessible units?
No, 5610 28th Ave S - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5610 28th Ave S - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5610 28th Ave S - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
