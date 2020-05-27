All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

5600 Pleasant Avenue

5600 Pleasant Avenue South
Location

5600 Pleasant Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Windom

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Another Listing From Gyniek White @ Renters Warehouse!!!!!!!!! This property is a great find conveniently located between 35W and 62 available June 1st. Located just blocks from Lyndale Ave, where you can find shopping, dining & nightlife. Only a short drive to Lake Harriet! Home has open concept living/dining both bedrooms a full bath & kitchen all on 1 level. Downstairs is unfinished with storage and washer/dryer. Fenced in backyard with large garden home/gazebo. 2+car garage with large driveway!! Monthly Rent ($1400.00) Security Deposit ($1400.00) Refundable Pet Deposit ($200.00) Snow & lawn care are tenants responsibility! Tenants are responsible for all utilities! (One-Time Lease Admin Fee $150.00) Processing Fee $7.)**** PLEASE CALL 30 MINUTES BEFORE SCHEDULE SHOWING TO CONFIRM ph: (612) 351-6243********** ***{PLEASE CONFIRM BEFORE GOING} (612) 351-6243 DUE TO SAFETY PROCEDURES (covid-19) WE Highly Recommend VIRTUAL TOURS VIEWED 1ST, IF YOU STRONGLY FEEL YOU WANT TO APPLY FOR HOME AFTER SEEING VIRTUAL TOUR, THEN SCHEDULE LIVE TOUR. Virtual tour will be avail in 24-48 hours, so please check back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5600 Pleasant Avenue have any available units?
5600 Pleasant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 5600 Pleasant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5600 Pleasant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5600 Pleasant Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5600 Pleasant Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5600 Pleasant Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5600 Pleasant Avenue offers parking.
Does 5600 Pleasant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5600 Pleasant Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5600 Pleasant Avenue have a pool?
No, 5600 Pleasant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5600 Pleasant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5600 Pleasant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5600 Pleasant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5600 Pleasant Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5600 Pleasant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5600 Pleasant Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

