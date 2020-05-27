5600 Pleasant Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Another Listing From Gyniek White @ Renters Warehouse!!!!!!!!! This property is a great find conveniently located between 35W and 62 available June 1st. Located just blocks from Lyndale Ave, where you can find shopping, dining & nightlife. Only a short drive to Lake Harriet! Home has open concept living/dining both bedrooms a full bath & kitchen all on 1 level. Downstairs is unfinished with storage and washer/dryer. Fenced in backyard with large garden home/gazebo. 2+car garage with large driveway!! Monthly Rent ($1400.00) Security Deposit ($1400.00) Refundable Pet Deposit ($200.00) Snow & lawn care are tenants responsibility! Tenants are responsible for all utilities! (One-Time Lease Admin Fee $150.00) Processing Fee $7.)**** PLEASE CALL 30 MINUTES BEFORE SCHEDULE SHOWING TO CONFIRM ph: (612) 351-6243********** ***{PLEASE CONFIRM BEFORE GOING} (612) 351-6243 DUE TO SAFETY PROCEDURES (covid-19) WE Highly Recommend VIRTUAL TOURS VIEWED 1ST, IF YOU STRONGLY FEEL YOU WANT TO APPLY FOR HOME AFTER SEEING VIRTUAL TOUR, THEN SCHEDULE LIVE TOUR. Virtual tour will be avail in 24-48 hours, so please check back.