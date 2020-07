Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful HOT HOME WITH COMFORT,READY TO MOVE IN..Please wright me direct via (ugentspondaad(AT)gmail DOT com)for fast andeasy communication also please don"t contact me from any of the renter advert site,except direct to my above contact for a quake notification respond..also use the property address as subject Eg:I am interested in...5433 45th Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55417 ...hope to read from you soon as as possible..



(RLNE5218048)