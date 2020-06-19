Amenities
5348 Shoreview Ave. S Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath House Lake Nokomis! - Location!! This is house is located in one the most sought after locations in South Minneapolis - literally one block away from Lake Nokomis!
The house features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, wood floors, stainless steel appliances, attached garage, and much more!
**Household income must be 3X the rent
**No section 8
You can check out our website for other units.
https://www.elitepropmgmt.com
(RLNE2929129)