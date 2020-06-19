All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 17 2020 at 10:31 AM

5348 Shoreview Ave. S

5348 Shoreview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5348 Shoreview Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Keewaydin

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5348 Shoreview Ave. S Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath House Lake Nokomis! - Location!! This is house is located in one the most sought after locations in South Minneapolis - literally one block away from Lake Nokomis!
The house features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, wood floors, stainless steel appliances, attached garage, and much more!

**Household income must be 3X the rent
**No section 8

You can check out our website for other units.
https://www.elitepropmgmt.com

(RLNE2929129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5348 Shoreview Ave. S have any available units?
5348 Shoreview Ave. S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5348 Shoreview Ave. S have?
Some of 5348 Shoreview Ave. S's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5348 Shoreview Ave. S currently offering any rent specials?
5348 Shoreview Ave. S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5348 Shoreview Ave. S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5348 Shoreview Ave. S is pet friendly.
Does 5348 Shoreview Ave. S offer parking?
Yes, 5348 Shoreview Ave. S offers parking.
Does 5348 Shoreview Ave. S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5348 Shoreview Ave. S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5348 Shoreview Ave. S have a pool?
No, 5348 Shoreview Ave. S does not have a pool.
Does 5348 Shoreview Ave. S have accessible units?
No, 5348 Shoreview Ave. S does not have accessible units.
Does 5348 Shoreview Ave. S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5348 Shoreview Ave. S does not have units with dishwashers.
