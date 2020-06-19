Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5348 Shoreview Ave. S Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath House Lake Nokomis! - Location!! This is house is located in one the most sought after locations in South Minneapolis - literally one block away from Lake Nokomis!

The house features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, wood floors, stainless steel appliances, attached garage, and much more!



**Household income must be 3X the rent

**No section 8



You can check out our website for other units.

https://www.elitepropmgmt.com



(RLNE2929129)