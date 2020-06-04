5331 Chicago Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Side by side 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex unit with in unit laundry! Unit provides plenty of storage in the basement and kitchen and also features central air, a dishwasher, and a 2 car detached garage (shared).



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available 4/5/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.