Minneapolis, MN
5331 Chicago Avenue
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:21 PM

5331 Chicago Avenue

5331 Chicago Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5331 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Hale

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Side by side 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex unit with in unit laundry! Unit provides plenty of storage in the basement and kitchen and also features central air, a dishwasher, and a 2 car detached garage (shared).

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available 4/5/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5331 Chicago Avenue have any available units?
5331 Chicago Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5331 Chicago Avenue have?
Some of 5331 Chicago Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5331 Chicago Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5331 Chicago Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5331 Chicago Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5331 Chicago Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5331 Chicago Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5331 Chicago Avenue offers parking.
Does 5331 Chicago Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5331 Chicago Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5331 Chicago Avenue have a pool?
No, 5331 Chicago Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5331 Chicago Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5331 Chicago Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5331 Chicago Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5331 Chicago Avenue has units with dishwashers.
