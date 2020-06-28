Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 5251 Chicago Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
5251 Chicago Ave
Last updated October 5 2019 at 11:48 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5251 Chicago Ave
5251 Chicago Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5251 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Hale
Amenities
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
internet access
Commercial space on Chicago Ave and 53rd
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5251 Chicago Ave have any available units?
5251 Chicago Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 5251 Chicago Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5251 Chicago Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5251 Chicago Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5251 Chicago Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 5251 Chicago Ave offer parking?
No, 5251 Chicago Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5251 Chicago Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5251 Chicago Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5251 Chicago Ave have a pool?
No, 5251 Chicago Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5251 Chicago Ave have accessible units?
No, 5251 Chicago Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5251 Chicago Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5251 Chicago Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5251 Chicago Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5251 Chicago Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Paxon
360 N 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Freight Yard Townhomes and Flats
50 N 4th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
410 Apartments
410 6th Street Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
1500 Nicollet
1500 Nicollet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
412 Lofts
406 12th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Lume
408 4th Street Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
The Miles Uptown
2837 Dupont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Similar Pages
Minneapolis 1 Bedrooms
Minneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with Parking
Minneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Whittier
Loring Park
Marcy Holmes
Warehouse District
Downtown West
Uptown
Elliot Park
Carag
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Minneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central University
Dunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University