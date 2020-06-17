Rent Calculator
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
522 Ridgewood Avenue 3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
522 Ridgewood Avenue 3
522 Ridgewood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
522 Ridgewood Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Stevens Square
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming 1 bedroom at Historic Ridgewood Apts - Property Id: 6481
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/6481
Property Id 6481
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4599910)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 522 Ridgewood Avenue 3 have any available units?
522 Ridgewood Avenue 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 522 Ridgewood Avenue 3 have?
Some of 522 Ridgewood Avenue 3's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 522 Ridgewood Avenue 3 currently offering any rent specials?
522 Ridgewood Avenue 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Ridgewood Avenue 3 pet-friendly?
No, 522 Ridgewood Avenue 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 522 Ridgewood Avenue 3 offer parking?
No, 522 Ridgewood Avenue 3 does not offer parking.
Does 522 Ridgewood Avenue 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Ridgewood Avenue 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Ridgewood Avenue 3 have a pool?
No, 522 Ridgewood Avenue 3 does not have a pool.
Does 522 Ridgewood Avenue 3 have accessible units?
No, 522 Ridgewood Avenue 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Ridgewood Avenue 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 Ridgewood Avenue 3 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
