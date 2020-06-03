521 2nd Street SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Located in the St. Anthony Main neighborhood, just steps from the Stone Arch Bridge and Main Street shopping and restaurants, this Flour Sack Flats 2BR, 2BA 1st floor walkup is a great value and rare opportunity. Features include 10 ft. concrete ceilings, hardwood flooring, gourmet kitchen with Jenn-Air appliances/gas range/large island, sizeable walkout patio with street access, amazing master suite with huge closet and organizers installed, upgraded lighting package throughout and more! Included in rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall with (option for 2nd for additional $200 per month), storage unit, water/sewer/trash, internet.