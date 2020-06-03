All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:34 PM

521 2nd Street SE

521 Southeast 2nd Street · (612) 254-0149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

521 Southeast 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Marcy - Holmes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 100 · Avail. now

$2,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1013 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Located in the St. Anthony Main neighborhood, just steps from the Stone Arch Bridge and Main Street shopping and restaurants, this Flour Sack Flats 2BR, 2BA 1st floor walkup is a great value and rare opportunity. Features include 10 ft. concrete ceilings, hardwood flooring, gourmet kitchen with Jenn-Air appliances/gas range/large island, sizeable walkout patio with street access, amazing master suite with huge closet and organizers installed, upgraded lighting package throughout and more! Included in rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall with (option for 2nd for additional $200 per month), storage unit, water/sewer/trash, internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 2nd Street SE have any available units?
521 2nd Street SE has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 2nd Street SE have?
Some of 521 2nd Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 2nd Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
521 2nd Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 2nd Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 521 2nd Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 521 2nd Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 521 2nd Street SE offers parking.
Does 521 2nd Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 2nd Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 2nd Street SE have a pool?
No, 521 2nd Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 521 2nd Street SE have accessible units?
No, 521 2nd Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 521 2nd Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 2nd Street SE has units with dishwashers.
