Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
521 2nd Street SE
Last updated July 20 2019 at 7:40 PM

521 2nd Street SE

521 2nd Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

521 2nd Street Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Marcy - Holmes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Rarely available fully furnished large 1BR, 1BA corner unit at Flour Sack Flats, located in the amazing St. Anthony Main neighborhood next to Restaurant Alma and Café Alma. Just steps from Father Hennepin Park and the Stone Arch Bridge, this furnished condo features gourmet kitchen with large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas range, large windows letting in great natural light throughout, recessed balcony, master suite with walk-in closet and walkthrough bath, and quality furnishings and electronics. All utilities, cable and internet included in rent price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 2nd Street SE have any available units?
521 2nd Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 2nd Street SE have?
Some of 521 2nd Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 2nd Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
521 2nd Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 2nd Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 521 2nd Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 521 2nd Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 521 2nd Street SE offers parking.
Does 521 2nd Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 2nd Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 2nd Street SE have a pool?
No, 521 2nd Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 521 2nd Street SE have accessible units?
No, 521 2nd Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 521 2nd Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 2nd Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
