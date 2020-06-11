All apartments in Minneapolis
5144 16th Avenue South
Last updated July 23 2019 at 12:07 AM

5144 16th Avenue South

5144 16th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5144 16th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Hale

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com!

Beautiful Turnkey 1.5 story home in walking distance to Lake Nokomis. Immaculate condition. Must see addition on the back of the house.Spacious Kitchen with room for an island. Private dining room. Upper lever master with connected 3/4 bath. Large attic for storage.

The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo, or included as a photo in the listing itself and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.

This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application through a private investor or owner of the subject property.

Listing Courtesy Of Jason P. Stockwell at RE/MAX Results for $424,900.00.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5144 16th Avenue South have any available units?
5144 16th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 5144 16th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
5144 16th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5144 16th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 5144 16th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 5144 16th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 5144 16th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 5144 16th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5144 16th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5144 16th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 5144 16th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 5144 16th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 5144 16th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 5144 16th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5144 16th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5144 16th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 5144 16th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
