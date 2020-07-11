All apartments in Minneapolis
5123 James Ave N
Last updated April 20 2019 at 7:43 AM

5123 James Ave N

5123 James Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5123 James Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55430
Shingle Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
2BR with extra basement room. Deck, 2-car garage.

Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related convictions within the past 10 years or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3x rent, credit score of 550+.

We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, criminal records, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5123 James Ave N have any available units?
5123 James Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 5123 James Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
5123 James Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5123 James Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 5123 James Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 5123 James Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 5123 James Ave N offers parking.
Does 5123 James Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5123 James Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5123 James Ave N have a pool?
No, 5123 James Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 5123 James Ave N have accessible units?
No, 5123 James Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 5123 James Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5123 James Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5123 James Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5123 James Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
