507 2nd Avenue SE

Wonderful townhome in great location! This is a two bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Walking in you have a long entry hallway with hardwood floors throughout whole main level. The kitchen is styled very modern with black upgraded appliances as well as new beautiful countertops. Home has a decorative fireplace. Bedrooms have vaulted ceilings, completely opening up the rooms appearance. Washer and dryer are located in the basements' storage room. This townhome even features a fenced in backyard. School district #1.
Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets may be considered with the owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Lawn and snow care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.
Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions
The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
