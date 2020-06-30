All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:45 PM

507 2nd Avenue SE

507 Southeast 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

507 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Marcy - Holmes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful townhome in great location! This is a two bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Walking in you have a long entry hallway with hardwood floors throughout whole main level. The kitchen is styled very modern with black upgraded appliances as well as new beautiful countertops. Home has a decorative fireplace. Bedrooms have vaulted ceilings, completely opening up the rooms appearance. Washer and dryer are located in the basements' storage room. This townhome even features a fenced in backyard. School district #1.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets may be considered with the owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Lawn and snow care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Great TH w/ Vaulted Ceilings and Fenced Backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 2nd Avenue SE have any available units?
507 2nd Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 2nd Avenue SE have?
Some of 507 2nd Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 2nd Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
507 2nd Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 2nd Avenue SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 2nd Avenue SE is pet friendly.
Does 507 2nd Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 507 2nd Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 507 2nd Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 2nd Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 2nd Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 507 2nd Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 507 2nd Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 507 2nd Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 507 2nd Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 2nd Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.

