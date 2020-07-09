All apartments in Minneapolis
5000 Morgan Avenue South
Last updated May 18 2020 at 8:07 AM

5000 Morgan Avenue South

5000 Morgan Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5000 Morgan Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Lynnhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning interior remodel, complete with new kitchen, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and original hardwood floors. Private fenced yard and sun patio above garage. Tenant pays water, gas, electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 Morgan Avenue South have any available units?
5000 Morgan Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5000 Morgan Avenue South have?
Some of 5000 Morgan Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 Morgan Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
5000 Morgan Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 Morgan Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 5000 Morgan Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 5000 Morgan Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 5000 Morgan Avenue South offers parking.
Does 5000 Morgan Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5000 Morgan Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 Morgan Avenue South have a pool?
No, 5000 Morgan Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 5000 Morgan Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 5000 Morgan Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 Morgan Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5000 Morgan Avenue South has units with dishwashers.

