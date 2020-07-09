5000 Morgan Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419 Lynnhurst
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Stunning interior remodel, complete with new kitchen, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and original hardwood floors. Private fenced yard and sun patio above garage. Tenant pays water, gas, electric.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
