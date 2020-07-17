500 East Grant Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 business center conference room car wash area concierge gym parking pool garage guest suite hot tub internet access sauna

Come view this beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath condo conveniently located in Downtown Minneapolis, available mid-August! This home features hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom, and a spectacular view of Minneapolis. A designated parking space in the on-site heated garage is included in the rent price. Pets welcome with additional fees. Security Deposit: $1,800. Tenant Responsible for electricity, cable and internet. Other utilities included. Grant Park offers multiple amenities to residents such as: Fitness center Locker rooms Tanning beds Indoor pool Hot tub Sauna Guest suites Car wash 24 hour front desk attendant with concierge services Business center Conference room Party room Heated parking garage This unit is conveniently located off of 35W, just 2.5 blocks away from Skyway, and 5 blocks from the Light Rail Station. This unit has easy access to 94, 35W, 394 and 55. Call 952.893.9900, text 612.315.0193, or email Info@Simplyres.com to schedule your showing today! Tenant will apply through HOA. Applications may take 10 days to process. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. Not accepting Section 8. No previous evictions or UDs. No felonies or crimes against persons or property.