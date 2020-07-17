All apartments in Minneapolis
500 East Grant Street
Last updated June 29 2020 at 4:34 PM

500 East Grant Street

500 East Grant Street · (952) 893-9900
Location

500 East Grant Street, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Elliot Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 17

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 853 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
business center
conference room
car wash area
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Come view this beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath condo conveniently located in Downtown Minneapolis, available mid-August! This home features hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom, and a spectacular view of Minneapolis. A designated parking space in the on-site heated garage is included in the rent price. Pets welcome with additional fees. Security Deposit: $1,800. Tenant Responsible for electricity, cable and internet. Other utilities included. Grant Park offers multiple amenities to residents such as: Fitness center Locker rooms Tanning beds Indoor pool Hot tub Sauna Guest suites Car wash 24 hour front desk attendant with concierge services Business center Conference room Party room Heated parking garage This unit is conveniently located off of 35W, just 2.5 blocks away from Skyway, and 5 blocks from the Light Rail Station. This unit has easy access to 94, 35W, 394 and 55. Call 952.893.9900, text 612.315.0193, or email Info@Simplyres.com to schedule your showing today! Tenant will apply through HOA. Applications may take 10 days to process. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. Not accepting Section 8. No previous evictions or UDs. No felonies or crimes against persons or property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 East Grant Street have any available units?
500 East Grant Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 East Grant Street have?
Some of 500 East Grant Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 East Grant Street currently offering any rent specials?
500 East Grant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 East Grant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 East Grant Street is pet friendly.
Does 500 East Grant Street offer parking?
Yes, 500 East Grant Street offers parking.
Does 500 East Grant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 East Grant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 East Grant Street have a pool?
Yes, 500 East Grant Street has a pool.
Does 500 East Grant Street have accessible units?
No, 500 East Grant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 500 East Grant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 East Grant Street has units with dishwashers.
