Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
4956 Oliver Ave S
Last updated September 25 2019 at 4:19 PM

4956 Oliver Ave S

4956 Oliver Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4956 Oliver Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Lynnhurst

Amenities

all utils included
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
sauna
Great for student or recent graduate.

Fireplace
Brand-new stainless-steel appliances
Remodeled full bathroom
Garden Level - Private Entrance
Carpeted
SW Exposure
All utilities included
Free Wifi
Access to free laundry
Access to free sauna

Features:
Nestled two blocks from Lake Harriet and the Minnehaha Creek.
Abundant night life - within walking distance to Broders, Paperback Exchange, 1 mile from 50th and France. On bus line.

NO smoking on property.

Ample off-street parking.
Must have 2 x income to rent.
Mother-in-law garden level unit. Great location, near Lake Harriet, Minnehaha Creek. 20+ restaurants. Shared laundry. All utilities included including WiFi.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4956 Oliver Ave S have any available units?
4956 Oliver Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4956 Oliver Ave S have?
Some of 4956 Oliver Ave S's amenities include all utils included, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4956 Oliver Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4956 Oliver Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4956 Oliver Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 4956 Oliver Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4956 Oliver Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 4956 Oliver Ave S offers parking.
Does 4956 Oliver Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4956 Oliver Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4956 Oliver Ave S have a pool?
No, 4956 Oliver Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 4956 Oliver Ave S have accessible units?
No, 4956 Oliver Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4956 Oliver Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4956 Oliver Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
