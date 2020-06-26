4956 Oliver Ave S

Amenities

Great for student or recent graduate.



Nestled two blocks from Lake Harriet and the Minnehaha Creek.

Abundant night life - within walking distance to Broders, Paperback Exchange, 1 mile from 50th and France. On bus line.



NO smoking on property.



Ample off-street parking.

Must have 2 x income to rent.

Mother-in-law garden level unit. Great location, near Lake Harriet, Minnehaha Creek. 20+ restaurants. Shared laundry. All utilities included including WiFi.