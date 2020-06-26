4956 Oliver Ave S

Amenities
Great for student or recent graduate.
Fireplace
Brand-new stainless-steel appliances
Remodeled full bathroom
Garden Level - Private Entrance
Carpeted
SW Exposure
All utilities included
Free Wifi
Access to free laundry
Access to free sauna
Features:
Nestled two blocks from Lake Harriet and the Minnehaha Creek.
Abundant night life - within walking distance to Broders, Paperback Exchange, 1 mile from 50th and France. On bus line.
NO smoking on property.
Ample off-street parking.
Must have 2 x income to rent.
Mother-in-law garden level unit. Great location, near Lake Harriet, Minnehaha Creek. 20+ restaurants. Shared laundry. All utilities included including WiFi.