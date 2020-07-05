All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 4951 Sheridan Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
4951 Sheridan Ave S
Last updated August 20 2019 at 7:25 AM

4951 Sheridan Ave S

4951 Sheridan Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4951 Sheridan Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Fulton

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
$1985.00/mo, $1985.00 security deposit. Water is included. Short walk to public transit, farmers market every Saturday only less than a mile in the summer! 3 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom. A block from Lake Harriet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4951 Sheridan Ave S have any available units?
4951 Sheridan Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 4951 Sheridan Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4951 Sheridan Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4951 Sheridan Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 4951 Sheridan Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4951 Sheridan Ave S offer parking?
No, 4951 Sheridan Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 4951 Sheridan Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4951 Sheridan Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4951 Sheridan Ave S have a pool?
No, 4951 Sheridan Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 4951 Sheridan Ave S have accessible units?
No, 4951 Sheridan Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4951 Sheridan Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4951 Sheridan Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4951 Sheridan Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4951 Sheridan Ave S has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue
415 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Southsider Apartments
3029 22nd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55407
3500 Dupont Apartments
3500 Dupont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
2800 Girard
2800 S Girard Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Revel
1300 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Breton
707 8th St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University