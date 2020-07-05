$1985.00/mo, $1985.00 security deposit. Water is included. Short walk to public transit, farmers market every Saturday only less than a mile in the summer! 3 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom. A block from Lake Harriet
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4951 Sheridan Ave S have any available units?
4951 Sheridan Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.