4949 Sheridan Ave S
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:25 AM

4949 Sheridan Ave S

4949 Sheridan Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4949 Sheridan Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Fulton

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
$1895.00/mo, $1500.00 security deposit. Water is included. Call Bal at 612-710-8398. Short walk to public transit, farmers market every Saturday only less than a mile in the summer! 3 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom. A block from Lake Harriet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4949 Sheridan Ave S have any available units?
4949 Sheridan Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 4949 Sheridan Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4949 Sheridan Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4949 Sheridan Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 4949 Sheridan Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4949 Sheridan Ave S offer parking?
No, 4949 Sheridan Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 4949 Sheridan Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4949 Sheridan Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4949 Sheridan Ave S have a pool?
No, 4949 Sheridan Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 4949 Sheridan Ave S have accessible units?
No, 4949 Sheridan Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4949 Sheridan Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4949 Sheridan Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4949 Sheridan Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4949 Sheridan Ave S has units with air conditioning.

