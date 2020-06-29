All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 4945 Drew Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
4945 Drew Ave S
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

4945 Drew Ave S

4945 Drew Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4945 Drew Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Fulton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Completely remodeled and updated 4 bed 2 bath home. Including gourmet kitchen and large deck with fenced in yard. Finished lower level family room and large laundry room. Hardwood floors throughout! Charming fireplace in the period living and dining rooms. Just steps away from 50th and France! 2 car garage.

(RLNE5640445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4945 Drew Ave S have any available units?
4945 Drew Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4945 Drew Ave S have?
Some of 4945 Drew Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4945 Drew Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4945 Drew Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4945 Drew Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4945 Drew Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 4945 Drew Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 4945 Drew Ave S offers parking.
Does 4945 Drew Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4945 Drew Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4945 Drew Ave S have a pool?
No, 4945 Drew Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 4945 Drew Ave S have accessible units?
No, 4945 Drew Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4945 Drew Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4945 Drew Ave S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Red 20 Apartments
20 6th St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Ridgewood Arches
223 Ridgewood Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Central
3501 2nd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
East River Plaza
301 SE Saint Anthony Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Loring Park Apartments
1300 Yale Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55403

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University