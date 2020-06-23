Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4929 Girard Ave N
4929 Girard Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Location
4929 Girard Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55430
Lind - Bohanon
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
garage
internet access
Available March 1st. The home is less than a year old with a great location and amenities. This beautiful 4BD/4BA with a 2 car garage is available for rent.
Sorry, no pets allowed.
This home does not participate in rental subsidy programs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4929 Girard Ave N have any available units?
4929 Girard Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4929 Girard Ave N have?
Some of 4929 Girard Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4929 Girard Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4929 Girard Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4929 Girard Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 4929 Girard Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 4929 Girard Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4929 Girard Ave N offers parking.
Does 4929 Girard Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4929 Girard Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4929 Girard Ave N have a pool?
No, 4929 Girard Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4929 Girard Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4929 Girard Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4929 Girard Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4929 Girard Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
