4929 Girard Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system garage internet access

Available March 1st. The home is less than a year old with a great location and amenities. This beautiful 4BD/4BA with a 2 car garage is available for rent.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



This home does not participate in rental subsidy programs.