All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 4929 Girard Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
4929 Girard Ave N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4929 Girard Ave N

4929 Girard Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4929 Girard Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55430
Lind - Bohanon

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
garage
internet access
Available March 1st. The home is less than a year old with a great location and amenities. This beautiful 4BD/4BA with a 2 car garage is available for rent.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

This home does not participate in rental subsidy programs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4929 Girard Ave N have any available units?
4929 Girard Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4929 Girard Ave N have?
Some of 4929 Girard Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4929 Girard Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4929 Girard Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4929 Girard Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 4929 Girard Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4929 Girard Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4929 Girard Ave N offers parking.
Does 4929 Girard Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4929 Girard Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4929 Girard Ave N have a pool?
No, 4929 Girard Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4929 Girard Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4929 Girard Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4929 Girard Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4929 Girard Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Coze Flats
628 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
3500 Dupont Apartments
3500 Dupont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
KMS Calhoun Apartments
2893 Knox Ave. S.
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Pillsbury Estates
2508 Pillsbury Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
East River Plaza
301 SE Saint Anthony Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University