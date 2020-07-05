4845 Vincent Avenue South

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated courtyard some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aeefcb5088 ----

Welcome home to this 3 BR 2,043 Square Foot Fully Fenced backyard Home in South Minneapolis! The Main level consists of the Foyer with Large Living Room, Sun Room and Formal Dining room including a Built in Mirrored Hutch!



Hardwood flooring all thru the home, Windows Galore allowing natural Sunlight in! Basic Kitchen and Bathroom complete the main level. Upper level includes all three Bedrooms with an updated Full Bathroom!



Basement includes a Bathroom, Washer/Dryer and Ample Storage Space or additional area to roam!



Close in proximity to Shopping on 50th and France, Southdale Mall, Metro Transit and Highways 62/494 and 35W!



Available: June 8, 2019



Lease Term: 12 months



Pet Policy: 2 under 40 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit



Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others

Normal Water/Trash Utility Usage Charge: $95/Month



Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)



Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.