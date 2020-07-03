4841 Nicollet Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Come view this great 2-bedroom, 1-bath upper-level duplex with plenty of character and charm featuring hardwood floors throughout, built-ins and original sconces available April 1. Amenities and features of this 1,350 square-foot unit include a large master bedroom with balcony, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, wood-burning fireplace, free on-site laundry, area for a small garden and ample storage space! Garage spaces (two max) can be rented at $75/month per stall. Located in a great Minneapolis neighborhood near Minnehaha Creek and Parkway and close in proximity to George and the Dragon and Lake Harriet. Security Deposit: $1,375. Sorry, no dogs. Cats permitted with additional fees. No smoking. Tenants responsible for electric and gas. Water/Sewage and trash removal included in rent. Mower and snowblower are available on-site for tenant use. Tenant can handle both responsibilities for $75 monthly credit. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!