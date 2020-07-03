All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 28 2020 at 4:45 PM

4841 Nicollet Avenue

4841 Nicollet Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4841 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Tangletown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come view this great 2-bedroom, 1-bath upper-level duplex with plenty of character and charm featuring hardwood floors throughout, built-ins and original sconces available April 1. Amenities and features of this 1,350 square-foot unit include a large master bedroom with balcony, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, wood-burning fireplace, free on-site laundry, area for a small garden and ample storage space! Garage spaces (two max) can be rented at $75/month per stall. Located in a great Minneapolis neighborhood near Minnehaha Creek and Parkway and close in proximity to George and the Dragon and Lake Harriet. Security Deposit: $1,375. Sorry, no dogs. Cats permitted with additional fees. No smoking. Tenants responsible for electric and gas. Water/Sewage and trash removal included in rent. Mower and snowblower are available on-site for tenant use. Tenant can handle both responsibilities for $75 monthly credit. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4841 Nicollet Avenue have any available units?
4841 Nicollet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4841 Nicollet Avenue have?
Some of 4841 Nicollet Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4841 Nicollet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4841 Nicollet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4841 Nicollet Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4841 Nicollet Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4841 Nicollet Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4841 Nicollet Avenue offers parking.
Does 4841 Nicollet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4841 Nicollet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4841 Nicollet Avenue have a pool?
No, 4841 Nicollet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4841 Nicollet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4841 Nicollet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4841 Nicollet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4841 Nicollet Avenue has units with dishwashers.

