Minneapolis, MN
/
4732 Washburn Avenue S
Last updated January 17 2020 at 4:15 AM
4732 Washburn Avenue S
4732 Washburn Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Location
4732 Washburn Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Fulton
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic home, Fantastic location, 2 1/2 blocks to Lake Harriet. Finished all 3 levels, 2,016 sq.ft. New wet bar, bath, and kitchenette in August on lower level.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4732 Washburn Avenue S have any available units?
4732 Washburn Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4732 Washburn Avenue S have?
Some of 4732 Washburn Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4732 Washburn Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
4732 Washburn Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4732 Washburn Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 4732 Washburn Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 4732 Washburn Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 4732 Washburn Avenue S offers parking.
Does 4732 Washburn Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4732 Washburn Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4732 Washburn Avenue S have a pool?
No, 4732 Washburn Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 4732 Washburn Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 4732 Washburn Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 4732 Washburn Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4732 Washburn Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
