Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 4609 34th Ave South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
4609 34th Ave South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4609 34th Ave South
4609 34th Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4609 34th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Ericsson
Amenities
garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2a3bcd700c ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4609 34th Ave South have any available units?
4609 34th Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4609 34th Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
4609 34th Ave South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 34th Ave South pet-friendly?
No, 4609 34th Ave South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 4609 34th Ave South offer parking?
Yes, 4609 34th Ave South offers parking.
Does 4609 34th Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4609 34th Ave South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 34th Ave South have a pool?
No, 4609 34th Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 4609 34th Ave South have accessible units?
No, 4609 34th Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 34th Ave South have units with dishwashers?
No, 4609 34th Ave South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4609 34th Ave South have units with air conditioning?
No, 4609 34th Ave South does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Heritage Landing
415 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
MODI
2015 Lyndale Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Coze Flats
628 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Jourdain
2006 Portland Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
The Walkway
1320 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Fremont
2825 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Similar Pages
Minneapolis 1 Bedrooms
Minneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with Parking
Minneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Whittier
Loring Park
Marcy Holmes
Warehouse District
Downtown West
Uptown
Elliot Park
Carag
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Minneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central University
Dunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University