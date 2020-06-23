All apartments in Minneapolis
4544 Clinton Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4544 Clinton Avenue

4544 Clinton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4544 Clinton Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Regina

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to February 15th and receive April Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. March 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,150 sf home is located in Minneapolis, MN. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 1 car garage. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4544 Clinton Avenue have any available units?
4544 Clinton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4544 Clinton Avenue have?
Some of 4544 Clinton Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4544 Clinton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4544 Clinton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4544 Clinton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4544 Clinton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4544 Clinton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4544 Clinton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4544 Clinton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4544 Clinton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4544 Clinton Avenue have a pool?
No, 4544 Clinton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4544 Clinton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4544 Clinton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4544 Clinton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4544 Clinton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
