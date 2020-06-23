4523 Camden Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

Great Camden Neighborhood! Dining room that is open with living room, built-in hutch, hardwood flooring, cozy porch off front of home, fenced yard and spacious upper level bedroom. Double garage with fenced in yard!

This home has great charm and would love someone who can appreciate that.



Tenant is responsible for sewer/water, gas, electricity, and trash. Sorry, no pets allowed. $35/month charge for washer/dryer. This is a 1 year lease.



Application fee of $45.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $3,750+. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.