Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
4518 Aldrich Ave N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4518 Aldrich Ave N

4518 Aldrich Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

4518 Aldrich Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Lind - Bohanon

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Recent paint and carpet. Laundry hookups. 2-car garage. Bonus room on main floor.

Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related convictions within the past 10 years or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3x rent, credit score of 550+.

We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4518 Aldrich Ave N have any available units?
4518 Aldrich Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 4518 Aldrich Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4518 Aldrich Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4518 Aldrich Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 4518 Aldrich Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4518 Aldrich Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4518 Aldrich Ave N offers parking.
Does 4518 Aldrich Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4518 Aldrich Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4518 Aldrich Ave N have a pool?
No, 4518 Aldrich Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4518 Aldrich Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4518 Aldrich Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4518 Aldrich Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4518 Aldrich Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4518 Aldrich Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4518 Aldrich Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
