4352 Snelling Ave

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 2 bed and 1 bath home located in South Mpls is available immediately!! The home features in unit laundry, hardwoods, upper level bonus space, dishwasher, window A/C and 2 stall garage! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1395) (Security Deposit: $1395)(Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. This property is NOT set up for section 8. This is a self showing property, go to the property, enter code to gain access at your convenience. To schedule a showing or get more information about this property go to https://showmojo.com/chadcramble7/gallery. TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.