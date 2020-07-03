4328 Upton Avenue N

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom Tudor in quiet area is well cared for, features coved ceilings, hardwood floors, and beautiful original woodwork.



Main floor includes kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining room, family room with fireplace. Master bedroom upstairs includes his and hers walk in closets.



Close to schools and parks, book a showing today, this won\'t last long!



Tenant responsible for all utilities. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. See rental criteria here: http://www.rentalmanagementguys.com/rental-application-policies/



No smoking.



