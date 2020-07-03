All apartments in Minneapolis
4328 Upton Avenue N

4328 Upton Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4328 Upton Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e32d1d40c4 ----
Charming 3 bedroom Tudor in quiet area is well cared for, features coved ceilings, hardwood floors, and beautiful original woodwork.

Main floor includes kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining room, family room with fireplace. Master bedroom upstairs includes his and hers walk in closets.

Close to schools and parks, book a showing today, this won\'t last long!

Do not call or email. Use the link in the ad to book an appointment.

Tenant responsible for all utilities. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. See rental criteria here: http://www.rentalmanagementguys.com/rental-application-policies/

No smoking.

Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Agent

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 4328 Upton Avenue N have any available units?
4328 Upton Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4328 Upton Avenue N have?
Some of 4328 Upton Avenue N's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4328 Upton Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
4328 Upton Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4328 Upton Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 4328 Upton Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4328 Upton Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 4328 Upton Avenue N offers parking.
Does 4328 Upton Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4328 Upton Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4328 Upton Avenue N have a pool?
No, 4328 Upton Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 4328 Upton Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 4328 Upton Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 4328 Upton Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4328 Upton Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.

