4316 Upton Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

ANOTHER LISTING FROM JORDAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This 1BR/1BA home is available for a 2/15 move in! Hardwood floors, wood fireplace, unfinished basement with plenty of storage, detached garage, fenced in backyard, MUST SEE! Tenant responsible for snow removal/lawn care/utilities (RENT: $1,300) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,300) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional non refundable $300 deposit per pet) To schedule a showing please request and follow instructions via ShowMojo!