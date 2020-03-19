All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 4316 Upton Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
4316 Upton Avenue N
Last updated March 2 2020 at 8:46 PM

4316 Upton Avenue N

4316 North Upton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4316 North Upton Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Victory

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
ANOTHER LISTING FROM JORDAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This 1BR/1BA home is available for a 2/15 move in! Hardwood floors, wood fireplace, unfinished basement with plenty of storage, detached garage, fenced in backyard, MUST SEE! Tenant responsible for snow removal/lawn care/utilities (RENT: $1,300) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,300) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional non refundable $300 deposit per pet) To schedule a showing please request and follow instructions via ShowMojo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4316 Upton Avenue N have any available units?
4316 Upton Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4316 Upton Avenue N have?
Some of 4316 Upton Avenue N's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4316 Upton Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
4316 Upton Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4316 Upton Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4316 Upton Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 4316 Upton Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 4316 Upton Avenue N offers parking.
Does 4316 Upton Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4316 Upton Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4316 Upton Avenue N have a pool?
No, 4316 Upton Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 4316 Upton Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 4316 Upton Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 4316 Upton Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4316 Upton Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Red 20 Apartments
20 6th St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Oaks Station Place
3550 E 46th St
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55792
The Fremont
2825 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Copham
607 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
N&E
1301 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
The Rose Apartments
1928 Portland Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55404

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University